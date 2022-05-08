SubscribeSign In
Trompe de l'oeil

A mirrored storage unit reflects light throughout the lower-level kitchen
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
Similarly, from the grounds below, the home peeks out below in contrast with the sky.
Efe cites a study-abroad year in Denmark for sparking his interest in Japanese culture, as well as his understanding of the design dialogue that flows between Europe and Asia.
A triangular platform covered with mosaic tile conceals waste water pipes and serves as a stand for plants or objects.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The micro apartment in Paris that Miogui Architecture designed for a couple as an office/pied-à-terre lives much larger than its 137 square feet.</span>
