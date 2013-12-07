Tour Modern, Colorful Design Files Show House in Sydney

We get a peek at the color-happy, Lucy Feagins-designed The Design Files Open House in Sydney, Australia.

You've seen her local picks for Melbourne and where she spends her time blogging; now, meet Aussie tastemaker Lucy Feagins of The Design Files at the show houses she designed in Sydney. The show house is open through this weekend, December 8, and features furniture by Jardan, textiles by Country Road and Bonnie and Neil, Loom rugs, Dulux paint, and more.