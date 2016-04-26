Touch Cup Collection

CUP COLLECTION 2015

4 SIZES PIGMENTED PORCELAIN PARTLY GLAZED SILICON RING

We were commissioned by Nespresso to design a new family of cups for everyday use. The Touch Collection has been designed with attention to detail and a careful consider-ation of materials. A choice of black pigmented porcelain guarantees a deep brilliant colour finish – glossy black is married with a matt ‘bisque’ base and a central silicon ring provides an easy grip and irresistibly tactile appeal. NESPRESSO.COM