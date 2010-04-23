Top Ten Green Projects 2010

This week, the American Institute of Architects' Committe on the Environment (COTE) announced its Top Ten Green Projects. The program, in its 14th year, applauds structures that incorporate sustainable systems in its architecture, natural systems, and technology and extend beyond the skin of the building and use strategies that incorporate existing buildings, place the structures close to public transit systems, and more.

