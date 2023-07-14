Completed between the birth of their third child and Anthonie’s doctoral defense, the built-in library is one of the couple’s favorite features in the cabin.
Throughout, Erik and Bill repeated and “wrapped” materials, like the birch plywood near the front entrance, which extends from the bench to the coat rack.
A custom coat rack at the entrance maintains the open feel.
The architects removed two small closets (necessitating supports in their place) and added a new fireplace surround that mirrors those downstairs.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
While the space is heavily insulated, with strong solar gain, a cast-iron stove from Salamander Stoves provides extra warmth on cool days.
Opposite Jim’s workstation, the modest interior accommodates a single bunk—Hannah’s preferred reading perch.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.
Working with his colleagues at Austin Maynard Architects, architect Andrew Maynard added a 184-square-foot, sun-saturated greenhouse extension to his existing 364-square-foot home, and the new space serves as an office for him and his team.
A knotted curtain bisects the sleeping area from the kitchen, which contains concealed and exposed storage units, as well as a small circular dining table.