Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Posters

Fashion maven, style icon, and in this case, promoter of things post-war and British, Paul Smith joins the cause of the new film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy by designing and selling a quartet of minimal screenprinted movie posters of his own design. The spy film based on John le Carré's novel is top notch (I caught it in London in September) and these posters are pretty boss. Smith consulted on the movie to help get period (mid-70s London) details right and worked with director Tomas Alfredson on the prints. They're on sale now in Paul Smith stores in the US and go for $160 each. Perfect for the spymaster on your gift list. <!-- /* Font Definitions */@font-face {font-family:Arial; panose-1:2 11 6 4 2 2 2 2 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:auto; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-536859905 -1073711037 9 0 511 0;}@font-face {font-family:Arial; panose-1:2 11 6 4 2 2 2 2 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:auto; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-536859905 -1073711037 9 0 511 0;}@font-face {font-family:Calibri; panose-1:2 15 5 2 2 2 4 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:auto; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-520092929 1073786111 9 0 415 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; margin-top:0in; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom: 10.0pt; margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size: 11.0pt; font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-ansi-language:EN-GB;}.MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; font-size: 11.0pt; mso-ansi-font-size: 11.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-ansi-language:EN-GB; mso-fareast-language:EN-GB;}@page WordSection1 {size: 8.5in 11.0in; margin: 1.0in 1.25in 1.0in 1.25in; mso-header-margin:.5in; mso-footer-margin:.5in; mso-paper-source:0;} div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection