Handmade Moroccan Zellige tiles from Zia Tile continue from the kitchen into the bathroom.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
Each of the two bathrooms upstairs come with dedicated shower rooms and freestanding soaking tubs with panoramic views.
"A matching bench extends into the open shower where accordion corner windows can open entirely,
“Had the project not taken so long, we would have made more mistakes, adds Chris.
The bathroom features a soaking tub by American Standard with Grohe fixtures, including a rain showerhead. Though she's not much of a bath person, she wanted to make it feel like a retreat with a personal spa. “The soothing color palette from Fireclay Tile plus little touches from The Little Market really set the tone...I made sure to include my favorite skincare and haircare products by True Botanicals and Parachute Home. The little bath tub tray has a lovely candle, matches, bath salts, even a little notch to put your glass of wine—everything you need for a long, luxurious bath.” She tops it off with an abundance of fluffy towels from Parachute. A large vanity has Semihandmade walnut covers, connecting the modern bathroom to the wood textures found throughout the cabin.
The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
Natural wood with original brickwork and microcement to create a minimalist yet warm kitchen area.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The four different bathrooms all have a different style. This one has a playful blue, gray, and white motif.
