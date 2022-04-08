The bathroom features a soaking tub by American Standard with Grohe fixtures, including a rain showerhead. Though she's not much of a bath person, she wanted to make it feel like a retreat with a personal spa. “The soothing color palette from Fireclay Tile plus little touches from The Little Market really set the tone...I made sure to include my favorite skincare and haircare products by True Botanicals and Parachute Home. The little bath tub tray has a lovely candle, matches, bath salts, even a little notch to put your glass of wine—everything you need for a long, luxurious bath.” She tops it off with an abundance of fluffy towels from Parachute. A large vanity has Semihandmade walnut covers, connecting the modern bathroom to the wood textures found throughout the cabin.