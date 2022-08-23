Dwell House
Collection by
VanDross Meno
Tile Floor Brick Layout
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Sliding doors can be opened for a true indoor-outdoor feel.
The master bathroom has been expanded and features an indoor-outdoor shower space.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
Master bathroom
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
A view from from the bedroom to the ensuite bath. Custom walnut millwork brings warmth and cohesion to the master retreat.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
