SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by kyle dixon

Tile & Brick

View 10 Photos
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.