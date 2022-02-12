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Collection by Kerri Kleven

Tice Hill

Tice Hill

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The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
The sleeping wing, housed in the original masseria, is spread across two levels, with six guest rooms on the ground floor and two above.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
In addition to the 175-square-foot deck, Blend Projects also offers to build amenities like outdoor showers, saunas, and ADUs.
In addition to the 175-square-foot deck, Blend Projects also offers to build amenities like outdoor showers, saunas, and ADUs.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The original A-frame now holds the main living areas, including the kitchen and living room. A stair leads to a lofted bedroom.
The original A-frame now holds the main living areas, including the kitchen and living room. A stair leads to a lofted bedroom.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
Both the front parlor and the dining room are home to wood-burning fireplaces.
Both the front parlor and the dining room are home to wood-burning fireplaces.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
The bathroom is lined in roughly applied concrete.
The bathroom is lined in roughly applied concrete.

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