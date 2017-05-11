Subscribe
This Vineyard Hideout Is One with the Land, Literally
Rammed-earth construction fuses this Portuguese house to the environment.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, blaanc studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfer...
Asked to find an ecologically sustainable building solution, blaanc turned to a vernacular building technique that...
The material was gathered from soil with high sand content on the property as well as a second site in the vicinity.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere...
A flat roof and all-white interior unifies the home's three volumes.
The interior showcases the roof's laminated wood beams. A Panton chair takes the seat of honor at the dining table.
Scattershot openings in the single-story home omit a soft glow at dusk.