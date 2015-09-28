This Super Green Home in Mexico Embraces Nature Through Huge Pivoting Glass Doors

A modern stone house in Tepoztlán, Mexico, is camouflaged with its rugged landscape.

In a subtropical rainforest in Mexico, architectural firm EDAA was tasked with designing a modern dwelling for a their clients, a couple seeking a low-maintenance and sustainable home where they could regularly host family and friends. The environmental context was as inspiring as it was challenging: The home sits amongst the Tepozteco mountain range, a rugged rock formation home to 500-year-old Aztec temple ruins, about 50 miles outside of Mexico City. This unique landscape proved to be a logistical challenge during the construction process. Limited material supply and lack of modern infrastructure in the remote locale meant the team had to take a creative and flexible approach to the design and building process, favoring natural and local materials wherever possible. The final result is the ultimate indoor-outdoor home, where lines between natural and manmade are beautifully blurred.