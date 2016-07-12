These 7 Natural Pools are the World's Best-Kept Secrets

When it comes to planning a summer getaway, a couple of sun-drenched destinations tend to dominate the list. And while the Blue Grotto in Capri and aMexican cenote are stunning in their own right, sometimes you just want to go off the beaten track. Want to plan a vacation to a place that hasn't appeared on your Instagram feed before? Let's keep it between us: These breathtaking natural pools are among the world's best-kept secrets.