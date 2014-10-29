The World's First Ergonomic Ice Cream Scoop?

The ice cream scoop's basic features haven't changed much in over a century. It's design is so taken for granted, in fact, that it literally took a rocket scientist to improve upon it. Michael Chou is an aerospace engineer and the inventor behind the Midnight Scoop, an ergonomic scoop that is angled so that it requires minimal effort to use. Midnight Scoop raised almost 10 times its funding goal in a recent Kickstarter campaign and will be on the market in time for the holidays. Pre-order now for $50.