In an effort to modernize the experience of staying overnight at California State Park cabins, the Parks Forward Commission invited architecture students from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, to design new cabins to be placed at campgrounds throughout the state. The commission, an independent initiative designed to address the cultural, financial, and operational challenges facing California State Parks, revealed the designs at state fairs in the summer.

The Wedge is among the new cabin designs that will eventually be integrated into California State Parks.
The compact, hardy cabins were designed to work in a variety of park settings, including the beach.
The first Wedge cabin was built in the factory in four days and shipped for display at a state fair in the summer.
The structures were designed by Cal State Polytechnic University, Pomona, students.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15....