Building the cabin himself stretched Tim's carpentry skills, but allowed the architect to explore material and construction techniques..
Sitting on small caster wheels, the studio is as movable as an automobile, while also giving the structure a greater sense of lightness and shadow.
From inside, the combination of window and clerestory reads as one transparent view.
The angled placement of the studio's lone eye-level window is one of its many subtle design details.
The studio was designed without a traditional top plate between the walls and ceiling, to emphasize the floating-roof effect and make the clerestories as unobstructed as possible.
Opposite Tim's workstation is a stand-up drafting table and model-building area, which comes with a view of the back yard.
A basic floor plan and section view
The project mixes different grades of plywood as a demonstration for Tim and his architectural clients.
Sitting beside the couple's home, the Light Ribbon studio complements its lone traditional window with the project's namesake architectural feature: acrylic clerestories.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
Despite the pandemic, Joshua and his roommates have gotten to know the other tenants in the building, many of whom are artists, designers, and musicians. They love the creative community and have no intention of moving out anytime soon.
Joshua’s favorite piece of furniture is a William Katavolos T Side Chair in the living room. “It’s pretty special to me because I actually met Katavolos at Pratt and had a good conversation with him,” he says. Not long after that, he saw a T Side Chair on Craigslist, but it was too expensive for his student budget. “I had told myself if I ever see another one of these, I have to get it because they’re so rare.” He found one in 2019 for $700—his first big purchase after being hired by the Museum of Ice Cream.
The studio side of Joshua’s desk holds an AnyCubic Mono X 3D printer and a wash-and-cure station. There’s also a Dremel 3D45 printer under the desk.
Joshua shared a video of his closet in action on TikTok in December that has amassed more than 410,000 views. He admits that the closet "isn’t the easiest to use, but it’s the most practical" for his tiny room.
Joshua rigged a hanging closet for $45, using a kayak holder and PVC pipe. The system went through a couple of iterations, and there is a "hole graveyard" on the ceiling, he says, along with a stray pulley left over from an earlier version. "I like seeing the progress," says Joshua, who streamlined his wardrobe so it would fit in his new closet.
A wall of shelves holds color-blocked books, 3D-printed prototypes (including several versions of Joshua’s soy sauce cruet), and objets the designer has collected over the years, like a 1937 Top-O-Stove Potato Baker by Raymond Barton and salt and pepper shakers by William Lescaze.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
Joshua Skirtich’s pegboard wall and pulley-system closet serve as clutter control in his Bushwick live/work space.
Within the hut, the architects have utilized every inch of available space, including incorporating secret cubby holes into the children's bunkbeds.
