The Mighty 300
Joshua’s favorite piece of furniture is a William Katavolos T Side Chair in the living room. “It’s pretty special to me because I actually met Katavolos at Pratt and had a good conversation with him,” he says. Not long after that, he saw a T Side Chair on Craigslist, but it was too expensive for his student budget. “I had told myself if I ever see another one of these, I have to get it because they’re so rare.” He found one in 2019 for $700—his first big purchase after being hired by the Museum of Ice Cream.
Joshua rigged a hanging closet for $45, using a kayak holder and PVC pipe. The system went through a couple of iterations, and there is a "hole graveyard" on the ceiling, he says, along with a stray pulley left over from an earlier version. "I like seeing the progress," says Joshua, who streamlined his wardrobe so it would fit in his new closet.
In the New York loft that he shares with two friends, industrial designer Joshua Skirtich covered one wall of his 8-by-11 bedroom/ design studio with a pegboard for organizing his tools. A plywood desk runs the length of the room, accommodating Joshua’s 3D-printing equipment at one end and clothing drawers at the other.
