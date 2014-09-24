Collection by Allie Weiss
The Living: Using Biology as a Building Block
Brooklyn-based architecture firm The Living, run by David Benjamin, aims to use biology to challenge traditional building methods. The winner of the MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program in 2014, the firm filled the museum's courtyard with three towers made of carbon-neutral bricks that were engineered from corn stalks and a mushroom material. Benjamin will join us at Dwell on Design NY to chat about how the built world can engender a healthy population.