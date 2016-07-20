The Las Vegas Caddyshack - Exterior

Xeriscaped low-upkeep yard was in keeping with the golf neighborhood theme and included a chipping green. Laying the golf putting green grass. The grass on the right side of the front is a chipping practice area – you can chip from longer grass over to the first hole on the round grass pad!. Across the entire yard – there are 9 holes in all. So you could play it twice for a full 18! Or just head straight inside for the 19th hole!!!

Included complete ground-up landscape and hardscape plans including engineering drawings for a pool with martini shelf and passive solar heating. Plus plans for a free-standing propane gas firepit and egg-crate style patio overhang.

Palm trees chosen were food producing medjol dates – 2 boys and 3 girls. Additional desert adapted food-producing plants including 4 citrus varieties and almond trees included in backyard landscape.