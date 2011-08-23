The Glass Awning

Last month architect Jenda Michl of Vertu Studio in Los Angeles completed a lovely bit of work on his parents' house in Boulder, Colorado. A project that began as a sculptural glass awning turned into a custom screen door as well, and now a few years after getting underway the pair are finally finished and looking strong. Michl, who I've had the pleasure of getting to know at Dwell on Design over the last two years, shares the story of the spanking new entryway of his boyhood home. All photos by Daniel O'Connor.