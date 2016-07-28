Collection by Freunde von Freunden
The FvF Apartment
The FvF Apartment in Berlin is a physical expression of our online publication – a multi-faceted space for friends and partners to gather and express their creativity. The apartment has been designed to be fully adaptable to the diverse and often unexpected scenarios of everyday life, reflecting how a creative, mobile and digitally-oriented generation lives. It serves not only as a platform for innovative products from friends and partners, but as a unique venue for events, workshops, and presentations.