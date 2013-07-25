The Future of Architecture by Pieterjan Grandry

The future of architecture is no new concept for reflection. Frank Lloyd Wright wrote a book about it, published in 1970, and before that Walter Gropius can be heard articulating his theories on the fate of industry in this sound bite on Ubu Web. But Pieterjan Grandry of Crap is Good (see the special report on bloggers in the September 2013 issue) has initiated a new conversation, opening the platform to contemporary participants—to all who study, build, take shelter in, and/or experience architecture on a daily basis, which is safe to say, most of all of us. The variety of answers in the first volume (published 2012) range from philosophical observations on society to abstract visual interpretations, all submitted in answer to the open call as well by invitation. Volume II is currently open to submissions until September 1, 2013. To participate in this project, please send your answer through The Future of.