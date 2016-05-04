The cover of What is the future of architecture? by Pieterjan Grandry.
Photo via Crap is Good.
"Context, style, image,…are all inventions by man," says urban researcher Thomas Cattrysse in his essay arguing the points of mass globalization, the instant digital age, and "Star Architects".
Photo via Crap is Good.
Wouter De Raeve says that the future of "…social architecture will digest consumer-oriented architectural and urban interventions. They will…be reused by the community in the social and societal context in which they are located."
Photo via Crap is Good.
The collaborative submission from Sylvain Martet and Mathieu Lambert is an ongoing project called Striplands. "…post-modern architecture allows unnatural couplings between the old and the recent…Logos now replace gods, the magnificent becomes a model, and the best holiday pictures are taken in creepy diner parking lots."
Photo via Crap is Good.
Carlos Romo Melgar answers as a "newcomer architect…on behalf of a group that is in charge of changing things…" claiming "Curiosity is a common feature of architects that will enable them to overcome current system dysfunctions."
Photo via Crap is Good.
National Ethnology Museum, Osaka, Kisho Kurokawa, 1977
Instituto Cultural Inhotim, Brazil
Flooded Farnsworth House
La Hospedería del Errante, Ciudad Abierta (Chile), Manuel Casanueva, 1991-95
Moss coats the tables in a cafeteria at an abandoned ski resort in Japan.