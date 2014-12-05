Collection by Marianne Colahan
The Design Lover's Ornament: Hang These Typographic Symbols From Your Tree
These holiday ornaments from font foundry House Industries are defined by their graphic composition. Launched in 1994, the Delaware-based company is one of the most prolific typography houses in the world. Consistently creating innovative fonts, the company has made a considerable impact on the world of design via advertisements, logos, and multimedia work. House Industries artists also designs products that reflect a genuine love of typography and design.