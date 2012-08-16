Collection by Diana Budds

The Conservatorium, Amsterdam

The Conservatorium is among the newest in the European crop of design hotels. Architect Piero Lissoni has added his touch to what was originally a 19th-century bank by Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel. One of the adaptive reuse plan's boldest moves includes retaining the original facade and adding a multistory glass atrium. There, guests of the hotel can take a lounging break or dine on a meal while gazing up at one of Amsterdam's historic buildings. Due to its proximity to many of the city's museums, the hoteliers also hope that the Conservatorium also strikes a chord with locals. Arresting as the public spaces of this contemporary-meets-classic hotel are, the interior boasts all the marks of luxury accommodations: restaurants, a bar, spa and wellness center, and 129 guest rooms and suites. Let's take a look inside...