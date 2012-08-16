The Conservatorium, Amsterdam

The Conservatorium is among the newest in the European crop of design hotels. Architect Piero Lissoni has added his touch to what was originally a 19th-century bank by Dutch architect Daniel Knuttel. One of the adaptive reuse plan's boldest moves includes retaining the original facade and adding a multistory glass atrium. There, guests of the hotel can take a lounging break or dine on a meal while gazing up at one of Amsterdam's historic buildings. Due to its proximity to many of the city's museums, the hoteliers also hope that the Conservatorium also strikes a chord with locals. Arresting as the public spaces of this contemporary-meets-classic hotel are, the interior boasts all the marks of luxury accommodations: restaurants, a bar, spa and wellness center, and 129 guest rooms and suites. Let's take a look inside...