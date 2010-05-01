The 2010 LA Modernism Show

The opening night of the Los Angeles Modernism Show, held for the first time at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, was defined by intriguing pieces by both modern favorites and less-known—even anonymous—designers. There were happy discoveries, specifically, chairs by French designer Maria Pergay and Italian designer Gigi Radice. The 1970s made a strong showing this year, with macramé and clay sculptures mixed in with wood, chrome and steel pieces. Standouts included a Tony Duquette starburst sculpture from 1974, Le Corbusier chairs re-envisioned in concrete and rebar, and a complete 1960 prototype Holiday House trailer parked right outside. The show runs through Sunday, May 2.

