Texture
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
Danielle and Ely turned what was originally a storage area and mudroom on the first floor into a fourth bedroom to accommodate larger groups of guests. Unlike the rest of the home, the flooring here was run-down slate tile, which they swapped for custom, hand-painted Fireclay tile. It was a pricey part of the renovation, but the graphic results pay off.