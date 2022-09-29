SubscribeSign In
The balcony—with iron lacework that is typical of an inner Sydney terrace—is the only real nod to strict heritage conservation in the project. "We were required to replicate the original design of the balcony," says Joe. "Curiously, it was the first job we undertook and the last to be completed."
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Thanks to the translucent roof, the central stairwell is inundated with natural light. The rear extension added two bedrooms and two baths down the hallway.
The privacy screen is composed of timber battens painted black and mounted on a steel frame.
Tsai Design was able to double the home’s footprint via a rear addition that includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The original home was 645 square feet, and the extension added 614 square feet.) The firm then introduced plenty of natural light and three separate exterior decks that add up to 270 square feet of outdoor space.
Cement tiles in shades of blue were added to help bring a more "domestic feel
With its holistic approach, the firm custom designs furnishings to match
Danielle and Ely turned what was originally a storage area and mudroom on the first floor into a fourth bedroom to accommodate larger groups of guests. Unlike the rest of the home, the flooring here was run-down slate tile, which they swapped for custom, hand-painted Fireclay tile. It was a pricey part of the renovation, but the graphic results pay off.
