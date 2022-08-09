SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ashley Foote

Texture

View 6 Photos
Each of Punta Caliza’s 12 rooms are connected to a private pool.
Each of Punta Caliza’s 12 rooms are connected to a private pool.
Kūono at Volcano
Kūono at Volcano
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.