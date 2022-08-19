The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.