SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rebecca Schubert

Textiles

View 21 Photos
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
The new Nook Collection campaign was shot at the home of Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan. “I’ve always had a passion for interior design, starting with my own boutique stores and houses,” shares Dinnigan. “For me, there is an overlap because my starting point is always with color and I’m passionate about textiles, proportion, and scale in both fashion and interiors.” In the bedroom, a Malawi Nook rug in Oatmeal offers a tactile underfoot experience that elevates the simple act of going to bed or getting up in the morning.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Whether you want something super cushy or firmly flat, we’re here to save you from the tossing and turning uncertainty that comes with finding the perfect pillow.</span>
Whether you want something super cushy or firmly flat, we’re here to save you from the tossing and turning uncertainty that comes with finding the perfect pillow.
It ain’t easy being green—but these bedding brands passed rigorous environmental certifications with flying colors.
It ain’t easy being green—but these bedding brands passed rigorous environmental certifications with flying colors.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.</span>
On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.

1 more save