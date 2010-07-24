Out-of-the-box is so old school. On view now at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco is TechnoCRAFT, an exhibit that exhibit focuses in on the current trend of adapting a mass-produced product to one's own need with a DIY sensibility. Curated by Yves Béhar (in his curatorial debut), the show is organized around six themes: crowdsourcing, platforms (and customization), blueprints (projects whose instructions are given away), hacks, incompletes (products that are meant to be finished by the owner), and modules (products made of combinable parts).