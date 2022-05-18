Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
g

Tasteful vintage

View 18 Photos
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
“A game room wouldn’t be complete without the games, and I’ve been low-key stalking Ridley’s games for a while. Their aesthetic is amazing, and perfect for a sometimes family/sometimes adult space depending on who the guests are.”
“A game room wouldn’t be complete without the games, and I’ve been low-key stalking Ridley’s games for a while. Their aesthetic is amazing, and perfect for a sometimes family/sometimes adult space depending on who the guests are.”
“I felt like an epic bar cart needed to make an appearance somewhere, and the den-like quality of the game room felt like just the place. I used the Brixton bar cart from Room & Board and filled it with some of my favorite vintage pieces as well as some new ones from West Elm. The copper Moscow Mule mugs are necessary for a cabin weekend.”
“I felt like an epic bar cart needed to make an appearance somewhere, and the den-like quality of the game room felt like just the place. I used the Brixton bar cart from Room & Board and filled it with some of my favorite vintage pieces as well as some new ones from West Elm. The copper Moscow Mule mugs are necessary for a cabin weekend.”
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
Patterned wallpaper lines the ceiling of the office, presenting an unexpected pop of color.
Patterned wallpaper lines the ceiling of the office, presenting an unexpected pop of color.
Stairway
Stairway
Hallway
Hallway
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Kitchenette with custom blue cabinetry, open shelving, cream subway tile, and natural wood table for two.
Kitchenette with custom blue cabinetry, open shelving, cream subway tile, and natural wood table for two.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and a brown velvet couch.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and a brown velvet couch.