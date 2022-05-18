Tasteful vintage
“I felt like an epic bar cart needed to make an appearance somewhere, and the den-like quality of the game room felt like just the place. I used the Brixton bar cart from Room & Board and filled it with some of my favorite vintage pieces as well as some new ones from West Elm. The copper Moscow Mule mugs are necessary for a cabin weekend.”
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.