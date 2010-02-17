Take Note at the CCA

The 1960s was a prolific era of writing in architecture as masters penned their frustrations with the field and pushed it to become an element of pop culture while also increasing its intellectual alignments with art and philosophy. Earlier this month, the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal debuted Take Note, an exhibit featuring more than 80 items from this time representing 18 artistis and architects like Frank Gehry and Bernard Tschumi. The show is on display through May 30, 2010, but you can view items on exhibit and the space itself in our slideshow.