Table of Contents: A Fresh Portland Design Boutique

Portland-based retailer Table of Contents hits all the right notes. A modern purveyor of objects and clothing from Rason Jens, Lostine, and Martino Gamper to Henrik Vibskov, Patrik Ervell, and Beatrice Valenzuela, respectively, Table of Contents opened late last year by two local designers, Joseph Magliaro and Shu Hung. Inside, the thoughtful, yet eclectic combination of glass, wood, plants, textile, and metal fill the shop and objects get arranged based on a theme, mainly to rally up the founders' varied interests. Can't make it out to 97209? Their online shop is always open 24/7.