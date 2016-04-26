Table Cloth & Napkins

TYPE

Table cloth and napkins

CLIENT

Georg Jensen Damask

DATE

April 2015

MATERIALS

100% cotton, damask woven

INFO

The way we set the table follows a certain pattern. Taffel collection is a story about our history, making us conscious of the unconscious patterns of behavior that lie within us when setting the table.

The table cloth has a woven pattern with guidelines for table setting, and the three different napkin folds have guidelines for napkin folding.

Winner of 'Design of the Year' and 'Reader's Favorite Design' at Design Awards 2015