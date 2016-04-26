Collection by Margrethe Odgaard
Table Cloth & Napkins
TYPE
Table cloth and napkins
CLIENT
Georg Jensen Damask
DATE
April 2015
MATERIALS
100% cotton, damask woven
INFO
The way we set the table follows a certain pattern. Taffel collection is a story about our history, making us conscious of the unconscious patterns of behavior that lie within us when setting the table.
The table cloth has a woven pattern with guidelines for table setting, and the three different napkin folds have guidelines for napkin folding.
Buy it ONLINE or in Georg Jensen Damask stores
Winner of 'Design of the Year' and 'Reader's Favorite Design' at Design Awards 2015