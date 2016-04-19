Studio for a Painter
A young painter needed a personal workspace that was closer to her home but would also facilitate the making of her multi-faceted pieces. Her new studio, which is composed of three intersecting boxes, is nestled into the hill behind her house that rests above the Silver Lake reservoir.
Programmatically the studio needed to provide a wide, open segment of floor to place paintings and collages as she works on them and tall generous expanses of wall to hang the paintings while they dry or during work intervals. In addition it was preferred that no direct light come into the workspaces.
The result is a three-part building that consists of an office space in the front, a painting/workspace in the center, and a skylight resting above the two. The skylight box is essentially a clerestory that floats above the central workspace and the office. This skylight system and exposed wood ceiling provides extensive ambient natural light while preventing any direct light from falling on the walls. Light is modulated by a suspended shade system constructed of recycled wood product.