Collection by
Caitlin Gianniny
Studio
The office is a showcase that includes an Eames Storage Unit for Herman Miller, a wall-mounted Eames leg splint, and chairs by Eero Saarinen and Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
A built-in desk makes good use of the small footprint in the study.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Jason custom made the shared desk with white oak legs and a plywood and laminate top. The chairs are a limited edition all-black finish from Laura Davidson, and the shelves are from Shelfology.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
