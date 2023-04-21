SubscribeSign In
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The interior side of the pivot door is outfitted with pale plywood that joins with the plywood walls.
