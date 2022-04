Made of leather strapping and copper-plated rivets, the Basket is exceptionally strong and sturdy. It’s hand-finished, with colorful cross-stitched rubber coated metal wires hiding end points. As tough as it is, the Basket is as refined and spare as a Donald Judd sculpture, a striking container for magazines, firewood, towels, and even toilet paper. The Strap Basket is manufactured in Los Angeles in collaboration with Mimot Studio