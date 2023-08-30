Hanging pots and open shelving add to the cottage styling, and provide attractive storage in the tiny kitchen.
Maureen and Timothy did all their own interior design. "I enjoy using the house as another outlet for my artistic style," says Maureen. A style, Maureen says, which might be described as "eclectic and filled with personality".
To save space in the bedroom, Molly and her partner, Ryan Scott, designed a bed frame that nests into the corner. Drawers at the foot of the bed add storage, and a bench doubles as a side table.
Steps with drawers lead to a small “quiet area” and additional storage at the top of the stairwell.