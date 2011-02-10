Stockholm Furniture Fair 2011: Part I

This week marks the return of the Stockholm Furniture Fair, the largest annual design event in the Nordic part of the world. Celebrating its sixtieth year in existence, the fair is hosting nearly 800 exhibitors from 30 different countries. We're kicking off our coverage of the show by featuring new works found at the Greenhouse, the portion of the fair dedicated to independent designers and students. Much like Salone Satellite in MIlan, the Greenhouse is comprised of young designers' prototypes; a juried panel makes a final selection from the many submissions that fly in from design schools both near and far. Many of today's prominent designers were discovered here, including Nendo, Front, and Folkform, and this year's jury included Anna von Schewen, Matti Klenell, David Carlsson, and Louise Campbell. Here we present a small selection of pieces on display.

Check out the slideshow to get just a glimpse of the creative pieces on display this year.