Stellar Collection

Stellar is a collection of unique glass lamps combining assorted vintage glass objects with advanced L.E.D light technology. Each lamp is made up of glass elements that have been carefully selected from thrift shops found around Marina and Iain's east London studio. Crystal items are selected by the pair for their refractive optical charm. Once chosen and arranged, glass elements are illuminated by an advanced L.E.D light system which offers low energy consumption and is compact size. "For us, this project was about blending the charm of vintage crystal with a contemporary L.E.D light technology - to produce an unexpected harmony."