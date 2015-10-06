Stalwart of American Makers WantedDesign Opening a New Store in NYC

A longtime platform for new designers—offering forums, workshops, and more—WantedDesign is set to further solidify its Brooklyn presence with a permanent store stocked with U.S.-made and designed products.

The store's Industry City digs (220 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232) are industrial in architectual style and function: companies like Juniper Design are based within its nearly six million square feet of space. Industry City will also be a part of WantedDesign's NYCxDesign events in May 2016.