SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kelly McRaven

staircases

View 11 Photos
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Located in the center of the home, the simple, yet striking staircase connects three floors.
Located in the center of the home, the simple, yet striking staircase connects three floors.
The color of the staircase brings a sense of personality to the space.
The color of the staircase brings a sense of personality to the space.
The Poul Henningsen pendant lights the stairwell. A cactus garden runs the length of the front yard and extends into the house.
The Poul Henningsen pendant lights the stairwell. A cactus garden runs the length of the front yard and extends into the house.
A close-up of the gently curving staircase.
A close-up of the gently curving staircase.
View of aproach staircase to the main bedroom
View of aproach staircase to the main bedroom
The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.
The stairs are one of the best parts of the renovation and were assembled on-site, stretching from basement to the top floor.
A white-painted steel-plate staircase leads from the third floor to the attic level.
A white-painted steel-plate staircase leads from the third floor to the attic level.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.