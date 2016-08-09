Sophisticated Architecture at Kukio, Hawai'i Island

Contemporary design, luxurious details and an open design that reflects the expansive natural setting are notable features of this large estate in the Maniniowali Community of Kukio. The architecture's angular edges and spacious living areas welcome the cross breezes and sunshine of the Big Island's Western Coastline.

Four separate buildings make up the 6,713 sqft of living space. Huge central living areas open up to massive lanais, allowing for spectacular entertaining with stunning ocean views. Kua Bay's sandy beach is just minutes away, along with the sports complex and other first class amenities of Kukio and Maniniowali.

1.94 Acres Land | 6,713 sqft Living | 5BR / 5.5BA | Offered for $ 7.7M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...