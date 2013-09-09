Collection by Alexandra Chang
Smartphone-Controlled Home Products
Our homes are getting more and more intelligent thanks to the little computers in our pockets—our smartphones. Companies are creating products that communicate with your iPhone or Android handset, letting you control and manage them with a few taps on the screen. You can get everything from a door lock to lights to an air conditioner to connect to your phone. Soon enough, we'll be living in robo-houses that will do everything for us.