Collection by Alexander George
Smart Toothbrush Tracks Your Brushing Habits
For the people who use them regularly, fitness trackers give feedback that can be the difference between staying on the couch and getting up and going for a walk. It seems logical that the same motivation-through-metrics idea might eventually make its way to toothbrushing. When synched with the free Oral B app on an iOS or Android device, the Oral-B SmartSeries brushes connect via Bluetooth and give x-y graphs showing your brushing habits. Two models will be available: $219 for the Oral-B SmartSeries 7000 and $159 for the Oral-B SmartSeries 5000.