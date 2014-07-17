Smart Sous-Vide Cooker

Sous-vide (“under vacuum”) cooking means setting meat and vegetables inside a sealed bag and placing the whole thing in a container of temperature-controlled water. When done correctly, the result is tender chicken and silky eggs. Besides bringing you closer to molecular gastronomy, it’s far more glamorous than a Crock Pot. Mellow’s sous-vide cooker takes the connectivity found in thermostats and smart alarms and uses it to make an autonomous cooking system that won’t burn down the house. Available for preorder, $400.