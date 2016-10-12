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Collection by Dirk De Pree

Small Spaces, Small Places

Attractive Guest House

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“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
After a forest fire destroyed their cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built a new retreat with salvaged, charred timber and a community of friends.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky. </span>
The $85K off-grid tiny home on wheels Gonçalo Marrote designed in Mafra, Portugal, looks to views of rolling hills and wide-open sky.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.
The company's base model comes with a custom Murphy bed and a Kohler bathtub for $64,955. It is technically a studio, and the company is working on its first one-bedroom model for ordering in March.
The company's base model comes with a custom Murphy bed and a Kohler bathtub for $64,955. It is technically a studio, and the company is working on its first one-bedroom model for ordering in March.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.

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