Small Spaces, Big Ideas at Dwell on Design NY

Designing living spaces in densely populated urban settings poses a particular set of challenges. Richard Garber and Nicole Robertson, principals at the Manhattan firm GRO Architects, joined the first annual Dwell on Design New York for “Small Spaces, Big Ideas,” a discussion about creative ways to make the most of a limited footprint. Examples from their portfolio include a cramped 600-square-foot Manhattan apartment that they recast as an open, inviting dwelling for a pair of graphic designers, and a concrete house with an open layout that they managed to squeeze into a 22-by-56-foot lot in Jersey City, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from New York’s Financial District. Garber and Roberston also detailed how they incorporate prefabricated elements in their designs to minimize cost, construction time, and waste, as they are preparing to do with an 88-unit micro-housing project near the Grove Street PATH station in downtown Jersey City.