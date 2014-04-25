Small-Scale Architecture Around the World

Philip Jodidio's new book visits innovative projects across the globe, investigating the ingenuity of small-scale design.

Philip Jodidio's new book, Small Architecture Now! (Taschen), collects innovative projects from architects all over the world. Including both lesser known figures and name architects, such as 2013 Prtizker Prize winner Toyo Ito, Jodidio profiles buildings that show how their architects met challenges such as tiny budgets in creating structures with lasting significance. The small projects featured, from dollhouses to vacation homes and disaster refugee shelters, are designed efficiently, and manage to meet real world contraints—even if their original purpose was fun or leisure. The book raises the question whether small architecture is responsible architecture, and therefore, the design model for the future.