Sleek Seats

Simple utility, evocative design. A chair can be so much more than a place to park your tush, a thing over which to toss a jacket.

Seating demands recognition, and is one of the most significant aspects of interior design. It's not a detail: it's an anchor. Designer seating creates the visual impression of a space, and it's the piece of design that you, your guests, and your family will interact with the most frequently. Choose high-fashion seating to center your décor, your layout, and your daily life.